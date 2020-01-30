Home

Bill Cox Notice
COX Bill Formerly of the Whestsheaf,
Aspley Guise. Passed away
peacefully with his family by his
side on January 18th, aged 81 years.
He was a loving Husband, Dad,
Grandad, Great Grandad
and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on
Friday 7th February in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will be shared
between the Alzheimer's Society,
DEGA and Helping Hands.
Cheques payable to the charities can
be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
