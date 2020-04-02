|
Skipsey Billy Passed away on 23rd March 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Billy will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
A private funeral service will be held for Billy with a memorial service to be held at a future date.
The family would like to express their thanks for the kind words and support received at this difficult time.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 2, 2020