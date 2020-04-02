Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Skipsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Skipsey

Notice Condolences

Billy Skipsey Notice
Skipsey Billy Passed away on 23rd March 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Billy will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
A private funeral service will be held for Billy with a memorial service to be held at a future date.
The family would like to express their thanks for the kind words and support received at this difficult time.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -