Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Brenda Thomas Notice
THOMAS Brenda Anne of Newport Pagnell
sadly passed away at home on
the 4th January 2020 aged 82.
Very much loved by her husband Colin,
daughters Suzanne and Lesley,
sons Derek and Michael,
and her grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
1.00pm on the 3rd February at
St Peter and St Paul Church,
Newport Pagnell.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Brenda
are for Action Medical Research
and can either be placed in the
plate at the service or made by
cheque and sent care of
H W Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020
