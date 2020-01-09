Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Green

Notice Condolences

Carol Green Notice
GREEN Carol Ann
(nee Stacey) Aged 73 years, passed away peacefully at Bletchley House Care Home on
18th December 2019. Carol will be remembered for her smiles.
Loving, caring devoted wife and mother, nana, grandmother and
great-grandmother. Carol will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral will take place on Monday 13th January 2020 at 12.15pm at The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes. Donations to East Anglia Air Ambulance or flowers.
Any enquiries to Haseldine Funeral Services, Tel: 01234 757529.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -