GREEN Carol Ann
(nee Stacey) Aged 73 years, passed away peacefully at Bletchley House Care Home on
18th December 2019. Carol will be remembered for her smiles.
Loving, caring devoted wife and mother, nana, grandmother and
great-grandmother. Carol will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral will take place on Monday 13th January 2020 at 12.15pm at The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes. Donations to East Anglia Air Ambulance or flowers.
Any enquiries to Haseldine Funeral Services, Tel: 01234 757529.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020