Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Loxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Loxton

Notice Condolences

Carole Loxton Notice
LOXTON Carole Beloved wife of Roger and mother
of Caryn, passed away peacefully
at Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes
on 25th October 2020.
A private funeral service will be held
for Carole on November 11th.
Family flowers only please.
If you wish to make a donation
instead of flowers please make it
to either Willen Hospice or MK ACT
(Domestic Violence Intervention Service) at www.hwmason.co.uk.
Any enquires can be made via:
H.W Mason & Sons, Bletchley
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -