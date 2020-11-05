|
|
|
LOXTON Carole Beloved wife of Roger and mother
of Caryn, passed away peacefully
at Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes
on 25th October 2020.
A private funeral service will be held
for Carole on November 11th.
Family flowers only please.
If you wish to make a donation
instead of flowers please make it
to either Willen Hospice or MK ACT
(Domestic Violence Intervention Service) at www.hwmason.co.uk.
Any enquires can be made via:
H.W Mason & Sons, Bletchley
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 5, 2020