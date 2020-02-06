|
TEARE Chris (Christine Olive) nee Felce Aged 69 years.
Passed away Tuesday 28th January 2020 suddenly but peacefully at Springfield Grange, Douglas,
Isle of Man after a long illness bravely borne. Formerly of Brooklands Road, Bletchley. Only daughter of Stan and Olive Felce. Beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother to James and Robert and mother-in-law to Helen.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
11 a.m. on Monday 10th February at Kirk Braddan Church, Isle of Man followed by burial in Braddan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man,
c/o Mrs Olivia Mackenzie, 1 Mount View Road, Onchan, Isle of Man IM3 4AB.
Enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas.
Tel: 661611.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020