BURKE Christopher Thomas
(Chris or Christy) Taken from us so suddenly, aged
54 years, at Milton Keynes Hospital
on Thursday 12th November 2020.
Only beloved son of Ann and only dear brother of Carol, you will be sorely missed by mum, sister, brother in law, aunt and uncle, cousins, family,
friends and neighbours.
The family funeral service will take place on Monday 7th December 2020 at
St Augustine's Church, Heelands followed by burial at
Wolverton Cemetery.
With thanks to Father Stanley who
will lead the Mass and was with Chris
as he went to meet Our Lord.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Chris for
either 'MKUH NHS Trust Fund (ICU)'
or 'Headway' which is the
brain injury association.
Donations can be given at
www.hwmason.co.uk
'ETERNAL REST GRANT UNTO THEM, O LORD, AND LET PERPETUAL LIGHT SHINE UPON THEM'
Rest in peace
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 26, 2020