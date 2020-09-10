|
GILL Clarence Vincent Passed away on
31st August 2020.
Much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Alan, Terry, Lucy, Sophie and Tyler.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th September at
12:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church, Bletchley. Followed by burial at Wolverton Cemetery
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to benefit
Willen Hospice.
Wolverton Funeralcare
(Co-op)
159 Church St, Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020