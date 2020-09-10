Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Gill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Gill

Notice Condolences

Clarence Gill Notice
GILL Clarence Vincent Passed away on
31st August 2020.
Much loved Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather to Alan, Terry, Lucy, Sophie and Tyler.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 16th September at
12:00 pm at All Saints Catholic Church, Bletchley. Followed by burial at Wolverton Cemetery
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to benefit
Willen Hospice.

Wolverton Funeralcare
(Co-op)
159 Church St, Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -