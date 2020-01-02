|
|
|
EMBLOW CLARICE EVELYN Of Newport Pagnell,
sadly passed away in MKUH on
10th December 2019, aged 84 years.
Very much loved by her husband Peter
and daughter Lorraine.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Willow Chapel on Wednesday 8th January 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only
but donations for the
Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal
can be left in the plate at the
Chapel or Cheques to the charity sent
to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 2, 2020