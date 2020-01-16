Home

Curtis Francis

Curtis Francis Notice
Francis
'Codger' Curtis Of Aspley Guise, died peacefully on 24th December 2019 at Milton Keynes Hospital.

There will be a short funeral service at Crownhill Crematorium at 10:45am on Wednesday 29th January 2020 followed by a memorial service
at St. Botolphs Church,
Aspley Guise at 12:00.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Codger for either the British Heart Foundation or Cancer Research UK can be placed in the collection plate at the service or cheques payable to the charities
can be sent to:
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High St, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020
