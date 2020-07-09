Home

David Collett

Notice Condolences

David Collett Notice
COLLETT David Luckman Passed away suddenly at home in Milton Keynes on Sunday 28th June 2020
aged 86 years.
Happily married for 63 years to Patricia, David will be greatly missed and much loved by Pat and his sons Martin and Andrew, and his Grandchildren, family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 14th July at 1.15pm
at Crownhill Crematorium.
Sadly only family can attend due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only please,
but any donations if desired to
The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 9, 2020
