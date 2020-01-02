Home

HAYFIELD David Edward Passed away peacefully on
22nd December 2019 aged 83 years.
A much loved husband to Patricia and father to Ian and Stephen.
David will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on Friday 17th January at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of David are for Parkinson's UK and may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel or cheques made payable to the charity sent c/o.

H.W. Mason and sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 2, 2020
