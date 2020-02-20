Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
13:00
St Mary's Church
Cold Brayfield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Peters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Peters

Notice Condolences

David Peters Notice
DR DAVID
PETERS Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 13th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
Chemist and university lecturer
for 30 years, and resident of
Cold Brayfield for 35 years.
Dearly loved by his late wife
Dr Jane Peters, daughters Frances, Liz and Katy and all the grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 24th February at
St Mary's Church, Cold Brayfield,
MK46 4HS at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of David
will go to Alzheimer's Research UK
and Mental Health Research UK,
and may be left in the collection
as you leave the Church or
forwarded directly to the charity.
Enquiries to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -