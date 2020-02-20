|
|
|
DR DAVID
PETERS Passed away peacefully on
Thursday 13th February 2020,
aged 90 years.
Chemist and university lecturer
for 30 years, and resident of
Cold Brayfield for 35 years.
Dearly loved by his late wife
Dr Jane Peters, daughters Frances, Liz and Katy and all the grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 24th February at
St Mary's Church, Cold Brayfield,
MK46 4HS at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory of David
will go to Alzheimer's Research UK
and Mental Health Research UK,
and may be left in the collection
as you leave the Church or
forwarded directly to the charity.
Enquiries to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020