Tilson David
(Tilly) Sadly after a long awful illness, very bravely fought, Dave passed away on 31st December 2019.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Sheryl and his children
and grandchildren.
Funeral will be held on 28th January at 1.45pm in the Community Church, Horsefair Green, Stony Stratford.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Willen Hospice would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020
