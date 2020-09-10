|
|
|
LARGE Debra Susan
(Deb) Of Roade, formerly Cranfield,
sadly passed away on the
28th August 2020, aged 61 years.
Very much loved by her partner Tony, sons Joe and Tom, her granddaughters and all her family and friends she will
be greatly missed by them all.
The funeral will take place on Monday 14th September 2020 at Counties Crematorium Northampton
but due to Covid-19 restrictions
the service is private.
Family flowers only but donations in memory of Deb are for MND and can be made via their website www.mndassocation.org/
get-involved/donations/
Enquiries care of H W Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR. Tel: 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020