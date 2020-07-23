|
Stevens Delia (Dee) Passed away peacefully on 13th July 2020 following a sudden illness aged 63 years.
A much loved daughter, mum, grandmother and partner who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
There will be a private family funeral, with details of a Thanksgiving Service to be announced at a later date.
Donations to benefit CrossLinks Centre at the Water Eaton Church Centre,
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley MK2 2EZ.
Tel: 01908 372700
or alternatively to https://localgiving.org/charity/crosslinks
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 23, 2020