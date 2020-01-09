|
|
|
HAMPSON Dennis Thomas Peacefully passed away on Thursday 26th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Devoted Husband to the late Barbara, loving Dad to Laurie and Lesley
5 Grandchildren &
7 Great Grandchildren, he will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 10th January at 10.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to RNLI.
All enquiries to;
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020