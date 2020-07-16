|
|
|
Harris Diane Margaret Sadly passed away in
Milton Keynes University Hospital on
30th June 2020, aged 70 years.
Diane was much loved by her family
and will be very sadly missed.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place.
Please visit
www.cpjfield.co.uk/services53350
Messages of condolence may be
left and donations made to benefit
'All Saints Church, Nash'.
Please make all cheques
payable to 'Nash PCC'.
Donations may be sent
c/o Heritage and Sons,
1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 16, 2020