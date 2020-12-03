|
COWLING Doreen Of Bletchley, passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes University Hospital on
23rd November 2020, aged 77 years.
Just 34 days after her mother
Dorothy Wall, of Newton Longville.
Doreen will be greatly missed by her husband Ron, their sons, Michael, Peter, Andrew and their families.
Sister Frances and her family.
Ron's sisters Barbara, Margaret, Irene and their families.
Family, friends and neighbours.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral has been arranged.
Flowers or donations to
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors, 63 High St, Winslow, Bucks MK18 3DG
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020