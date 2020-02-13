Home

EVANS Doreen Passed away on the
3rd February 2020 aged 82 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 24th February 2020 at 11.30am Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, followed by a
Memorial Service at 1.00pm,
Christ The Vine Community Church,
Coffee Hall. By request of the family,
no black to be worn.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
are for Willen Hospice.
These can be made via
the Just Giving page
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-evans57 or cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020
