Green Doreen Winifred (nee Bristow) Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on
9th September 2020
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Arthur Charles Green.
Dearly loved mum to
Michael, Linda, Son-in-law Peter
and their late brother Paul.
Dearly loved nan to
Kayleigh and Christopher.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 25th September at
3.30pm in Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations would be greatly
appreciated for Willen Hospice
or Dogs For Good.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 17, 2020
