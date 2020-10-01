Home

Gerrans Doris
(nee Woods) Passed away on
22nd September,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harold and Roy and loving mother to Alan, Barbara and Karen, cherished grandmother and great grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at the Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 9th October 2020 at 3.30p.m. Private funeral due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Macmillan Nurses
can be sent if desired to;
Churchill Funeral Services
26 St James Street
New Bradwell MK13 0BJ.
Tel 01908 313040 .
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 1, 2020
