STANLEY Dorothy Mabel 23.02.1921 - 19.11.2019
Michael, Peter, Colin and family would like to thank all relatives and friends who attended Dorothy's funeral.
Thanks also to all for the
generous contributions
donated to Dementia UK.
Special thanks to Jenny Mills for
making the service so personal.
Thanks also to the staff of
Becket House for taking such
good care of Mum these
last three years and also to
Mason & Sons Funeral Directors for providing such an impeccable service.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020