WAGSTAFF Dorothy The family of the late
Dorothy Elizabeth Wagstaff would like to thank everyone who paid their respects on 19th December, for their support and kind donations, it was lovely to be re-united with so many friends and family.
We would also like to extend a special thank you to the staff from Helping Hands, Milton Keynes Hospital, the Water Hall Care Home and the Linford Grange Care Home for their kindness and support throughout the later stages of her life.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 26, 2019