Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Kellett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Kellett

Notice Condolences

Edna Kellett Notice
KELLETT EDNA Of Newport Pagnell,
passed away on 17th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Mam, Grandma,
Great Grandma
& Great Great Grandma,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Monday 3rd February at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice
may be left in the plate at the Chapel
or cheques payable to the charity may be sent to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -