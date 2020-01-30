|
KELLETT EDNA Of Newport Pagnell,
passed away on 17th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Mam, Grandma,
Great Grandma
& Great Great Grandma,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Monday 3rd February at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice
may be left in the plate at the Chapel
or cheques payable to the charity may be sent to H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020