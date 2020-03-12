|
|
|
BAKER Eileen Mary
B.1924 Eileen Baker
(née Wheeler)
passed peacefully away
after a bravely fought long illness.
Widow of the late Harold Lane,
Stan Richardson, Eric Baker
and long term partner to the
late Peter Willett.
Loving mother of Jackie Stevens
and Nick Lane. Mother-in-law of the late Harry Stevens and Betty Lane.
Beloved Grandma to Eleanor,
Jamie, Jeff, Sharon, Jessica,
Nic, Joanna and Tommy.
Great Grandmother of Katie,
Isobel, Oliver and Sebastian.
The funeral service is to take place
on Monday 23 rd March at
10am in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired, to benefit Willen
Hospice and Alzheimer's Society.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020