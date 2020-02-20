Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Taylor

Notice Condolences

Elaine Taylor Notice
Taylor Elaine
née Crossan Formerly of Hanslope,
sadly passed away on
9th February 2020, aged 64 years.
A loving mum to Joanne and Stephen
and daughter to Joyce,
who will always be loved and missed.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 4th March
at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations for Parkinson's UK
would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road,
Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -