|
|
|
Taylor Elaine
née Crossan Formerly of Hanslope,
sadly passed away on
9th February 2020, aged 64 years.
A loving mum to Joanne and Stephen
and daughter to Joyce,
who will always be loved and missed.
Funeral service to take place on
Wednesday 4th March
at 12.15pm in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations for Parkinson's UK
would be gratefully received.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons,
68a Wolverton Road,
Stony Stratford, MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020