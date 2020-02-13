|
Graham Elizabeth Anne Passed away on the 29th
January 2020, aged 74 years.
She will be greatly missed
by her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 21st February 2020
at 2.00pm, St Mary Magdalene
Church, Little Brickhill.
All flowers welcome or donations
if desired to the East Anglian Air
Ambulance Service, cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of
H. W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD. Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020