FOSTER (Emily) Faith Sadly passed away on Sunday
23rd February 2020 at 9pm, aged 85.
A much adored and loved Mother, Nan and Great Grandmother.
Dearly missed by all of her family
and friends.
A service to celebrate Faith's life, will take place at the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium,
on Thursday 26th March 2020
at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only, but donations to Willen Hospice may be sent c/o
H.W Mason and Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes. MK2 2PD.
This will be a celebration of Faith's life,
if attending please do not feel obliged
to wear black.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020