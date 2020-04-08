|
|
|
Garrett Erica Passed away on 31st March 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Charles and mother
of Sarah, will be fondly remembered and dearly loved by all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held for Erica. The family would like to express their thanks for the kind
words and support received
at this difficult time.
Donations in memory of Erica for
MIND can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/sarah-ben-oun.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020