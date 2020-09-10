|
Falk Filomena Teresa (Lily) Passed away peacefully after a long illness in Ashurst Mews on
27th August 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved Mum of Erika, Regina, Tadeusz, Edmund
and their partners.
Loving Grandma, Nanna,
Great-Grandma, and Great-Nanna.
Reunited with John.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to a cancer .
Enquiries to
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service.
1-5 Balmoral Road, Northampton,
NN2 6LA. 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020