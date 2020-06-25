|
|
|
ABRAHAM Frank Passed away peacefully at home
on 15th June 2020, aged 97 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila Abraham, father of Paul, Neil and Tim,
grandad and great-grandad.
A great life lived to the full, Frank will be sadly missed by all his family, close friends and those who knew him.
A private funeral service will be held for Frank. A memorial service will be held at a later date to which all his friends and family will be welcome.
Details to follow.
Donations if desired in Frank's memory can be made to Sue Ryder St Johns
Hospice, Moggerhanger online at: https://frankabraham.muchloved.com
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Bucks
MK17 8NH Tel: 01908 588490.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 25, 2020