|
|
|
COZZA Frank
(Franco) Passed away peacefully at home on 7th January 2020.
An adored Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The service to celebrate
Frank's life will take place in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
on 14th February 2020 at 2.00pm.
No black, please wear your
Tai Chi tee shirts.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to benefit
'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons, Willows Funeral Home, Bletchley, MK2 2EZ.
01908 372700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020