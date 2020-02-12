Home

Frederick Warman Notice
WARMAN Frederick George Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2020
at Lathbury Manor Care Home, Newport Pagnell aged 97 years.
Much loved father to Ann and Michael, and grandad to Thomas and Emma. Fred will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 18th February at 2pm in the Oak Chapel at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
All flowers welcome or donations to Willen Hospice and may be left in the collection as you leave the Chapel, or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020
