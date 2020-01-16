Home

Mason's Funeral Services
68a Wolverton Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK11 1DT
01908 561561
Resources
Geoffrey Ball

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Ball Notice
Ball Geoffrey John Of Shenley Church End.
Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 aged 70 years.
He will always be loved and remembered by everyone
who knew him.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 27th January 2020 at the
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 11.45am.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations are gratefully received for Willen Hospice.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020
