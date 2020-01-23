|
|
|
BATTAMS George Of Bow Brickhill passed
away suddenly on 9th January 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of 60 years to Chris. Funeral service takes place at 2.00pm on Monday 3rd February at
Crownhill Crematorium (Oak Chapel). Family flowers only, please, donations if desired for Moorfields Eye Charity (Stargardt's Disease)
may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals, 3 Aspley Hill,
Woburn Sands, Bucks MK17 8NH
Tel: 01908 588490.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020