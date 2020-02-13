|
|
|
Healey George Robin Of Bletchley, passed away peacefully on 29th January 2020, aged 84 years.
A dedicated train driver
who loved his job and took those
he met under his wing.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 20 th February 2020
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of George
are for the 'Railway Benefit Fund'
and can be sent by cheque payable
to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020