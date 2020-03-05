|
SMITH George Of Newport Pagnell, passed away peacefully at home on
27th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and father to Andrew and Angela.
George will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on Tuesday 17th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Willen Hospice may be sent to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020