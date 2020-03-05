Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire MK16 8AR
01908 611112
Resources
More Obituaries for George Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Smith

Notice Condolences

George Smith Notice
SMITH George Of Newport Pagnell, passed away peacefully at home on
27th February 2020, aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and father to Andrew and Angela.
George will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel on Tuesday 17th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Willen Hospice may be sent to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -