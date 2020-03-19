|
|
|
HARMSWORTH Georgina (Gina) Died peacefully at Milton Keynes Hospital on 4th March 2020.
Loving Wife to Len for 64 years.
Mother to three daughters and Nanna to four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 1.45pm.
Interment at a later date at
St. Giles Chapel, Tattenhoe.
All flowers are welcome.
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020