Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:30
St Bede's Church
Newport Pagnell
View Map
Giovanni Tumini

Giovanni Tumini Notice
Tumini Giovanni
'John' Of Newport Pagnell, sadly passed away at Milton Keynes University Hospital on 24th February 2020,
aged 86 years.

Loved and remembered by his
partner Lucy, family and friends,
John will be greatly missed.

The funeral service will take place in
St Bede's Church, Newport Pagnell
on 25th March 2020 at 11.30am
followed by a private burial.

Family flowers only please but donations gratefully accepted on
behalf of Willen Hospice.

For further information please contact
H W Mason & Sons
9 High Street
Newport Pagnell
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020
