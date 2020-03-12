|
LYNHAM Gordon Richard Sadly passed away on
10th February 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband, father
and grandfather.
Gordon will be missed
by all that knew him.
The funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Old Wolverton
on Tuesday 17th March at 11:30am
followed by the committal
at Wolverton Cemetery at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations to Guide Dogs.
J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020