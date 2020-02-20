Home

SAWYER Graham Suddenly after a long
illness at home on
10th February 2020,
aged 69 years.
Much loved Son of Doreen.
Loving Brother and Uncle.
Funeral service to take place at
St Bartholomew's Church, Ducklington, Witney, Oxfordshire on
Friday 6th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice may be sent c/o Peter Smith & Son Funeral Directors Ltd,
135 Burwell Drive, Witney, Oxon,
OX28 5LP. Tel: 01993 702000. www.petersmithandson.co.uk
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
