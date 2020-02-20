Home

Gwendoline Spruce Notice
SPRUCE Gwendoline Ann
'Gwen' Of Bletchley passed away
peacefully after a short illness, on
6th February 2020, aged 86 years.
Loving wife to the late Russell, and loving mum of Michael, Ian, Ross, Jean, Melda, Christopher, Jason and Vincent. Devoted Nan and Great Nan of many. Much loved sister, and partner to Fred.
The funeral service will take place
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill
Crematorium on Wednesday
4th March 2020 at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations in Gwen's memory for Barnado's may be made at the service or sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:
H.W Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
