Mileham Hannelore Passed away peacefully in Milton Keynes Hospital
on 4th January.
An adored Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The service to celebrate Hannelore's
life will take place in the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
7th February 2020 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to benefit 'Dementia UK'
may be sent c/o Heritage & Sons,
Willows Funeral Home, Bletchley
MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 16, 2020
