VOSS HARRY Passed away on 16th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved husband of
almost 62 years to wife Olive,
beloved father and grandfather,
he will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place at
Crownhill Crematorium, Oak Chapel
on Thursday 27th February at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, for The Rotary Foundation, may be left on the collection plate at the Crematorium or cheques payable to RFUK c/o H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020