|
|
|
ANSBORO Heather Iona Passed away on 29th January 2020, at
Milton Keynes Hospital, aged 92 years.
Beloved Cousin to Hazel Whitehead and
Veyne Austin. Heather will be sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Wednesday 18th March at
12.15pm in the Oak Chapel at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to Guide
Dogs for the Blind and may be left in
the collection as you leave the Chapel
or by cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020