Hedley Russell Notice
RUSSELL Hedley Norman Passed away sadly
but peacefully on
Tuesday 15th October 2020
at Willows Care Home
aged 81 years.
A dear husband, father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Will be sadly missed by his
wife, family and friends.

Funeral service will be on
3rd November 2020 at 12:30
(family only due to Covid 19
restrictions of 27 people)
No flowers please, donations in
memory of Hedley Norman Russell can be made to Alzheimer's Society via:
www.justgiving.com/hedleyrussell

Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Service,
191 Queensway, Fenny Stratford,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2ED.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020
