Iris Clay

Iris Clay Notice
clay Iris May Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on 4th June 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Gordon, wonderful Mother, Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother, who will be remembered by everyone she
knew and loved.

A private family funeral will be held for Iris and the family ask for anyone who knew Iris to remember her with a smile. Donations in memory of Iris
for the Alzheimer's Society
can be made online at
www.irisclay.muchloved.com
Any enquiries can be made via:
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on June 10, 2020
